Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.