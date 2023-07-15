Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Update

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jiangsu Expressway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

Jiangsu Expressway Price Performance

JEXYY remained flat at $18.20 during trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155. Jiangsu Expressway has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23.

Jiangsu Expressway Cuts Dividend

About Jiangsu Expressway

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $1.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%.

(Get Free Report)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.