Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 564,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jiuzi Stock Down 18.7 %

Shares of JZXN stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,513. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Jiuzi has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jiuzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 297.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,637 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.