K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$14.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.