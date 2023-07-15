Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the June 15th total of 583,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KXIN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 216,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,113. Kaixin Auto has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

