Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BZ. Barclays raised Kanzhun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.10 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.92.

Kanzhun stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kanzhun by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,922 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

