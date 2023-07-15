Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.7% in the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.