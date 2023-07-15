KeyCorp Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $190.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.92. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

