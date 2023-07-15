Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $24.61.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
