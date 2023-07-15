Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.