Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOS. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,664,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 259,535 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,376,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 380,401 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 49,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 142,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 92,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.74. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

