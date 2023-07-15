Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.71.
Several research firms have recently commented on KOS. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy
In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.74. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.