Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:KOZAY)

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1072 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Get Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. alerts:

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. explores for and operates gold mines in Turkey. It owns and operates seven mines in OvacikBergama-Izmir, Çukuralan-Izmir, Kaymaz-Eskisehir, Mastra- Gümüshane, and Himmetdede-Kayseri regions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.