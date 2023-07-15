Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Update

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Krones Stock Performance

Shares of Krones stock remained flat at $58.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. Krones has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

