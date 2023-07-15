Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.91. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $63.63.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 60.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.9891 dividend. This is an increase from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

