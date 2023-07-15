Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, an increase of 296.3% from the June 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 147.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.
