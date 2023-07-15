Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

LVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

LVS opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.64, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

