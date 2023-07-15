Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Down 64.4% in June

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lasertec Stock Down 2.5 %

LSRCY stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $30.04. 18,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,659. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries.

