Laurentian Bank of Canada’s (LB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$43.10 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

