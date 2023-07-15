Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Short Interest Up 512.4% in June

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 512.4% from the June 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth $11,201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth $941,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at $2,550,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lavoro stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94. Lavoro has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro ( NASDAQ:LVRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

