Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Stock Down 2.1 %

LTGHY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 25,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,589. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Life Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Life Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

