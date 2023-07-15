Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Equities analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Stories

