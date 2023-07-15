Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, an increase of 280.4% from the June 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,184.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $73,024.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,059 shares of company stock worth $2,352,566. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 233,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 135,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Articles

