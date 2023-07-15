Litecoin Price Tops $94.64 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $94.64 or 0.00313098 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.94 billion and approximately $414.46 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,371,727 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

