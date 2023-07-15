Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.17. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

