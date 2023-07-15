MARBLEX Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $63.76 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $63.76 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,723,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,894,336 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,723,287 with 58,894,336.21761055 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.07066263 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,165,554.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

