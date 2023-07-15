MDA (TSE:MDA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.88 and last traded at C$7.97. Approximately 36,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 113,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MDA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup set a C$8.00 price target on shares of MDA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price objective on MDA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$949.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MDA Company Profile

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$566.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.80 million. MDA had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that MDA Ltd. will post 0.2243836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.