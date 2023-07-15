MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 354,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

