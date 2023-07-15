MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MDxHealth Price Performance

Shares of MDXH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 119,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,050. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 193.40%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. Research analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDXH shares. William Blair started coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MDxHealth during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDxHealth by 382.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 323,920 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

See Also

