MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MDxHealth Price Performance

Shares of MDXH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 119,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,050. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 193.40%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. Research analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDXH shares. William Blair started coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MDxHealth during the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDxHealth by 382.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 323,920 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

