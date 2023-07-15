MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Down 85.9% in June

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the June 15th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of MDxHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXH. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,954,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,944,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the first quarter worth $1,873,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDXH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

MDxHealth Trading Down 2.5 %

MDXH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.20. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 193.40%. Analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

