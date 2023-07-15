Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 74.2% in June

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 1,366,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,530.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHSDF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephone services, Corporate, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

