Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Mercialys Stock Performance

MEIYF remained flat at $8.62 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Mercialys has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2022, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes).

