Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Mercialys Stock Performance
MEIYF remained flat at $8.62 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Mercialys has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $10.70.
About Mercialys
