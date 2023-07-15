M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.17 ($2.82).
Several brokerages have weighed in on MNG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.18) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.80) to GBX 208 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
M&G Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 191.75 ($2.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.37, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.60. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 159.30 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 198.15.
About M&G
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
