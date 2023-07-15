Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a growth of 265.7% from the June 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. 13,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $212.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

