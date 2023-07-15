MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MillerKnoll also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.18-$0.24 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.93%.

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MillerKnoll news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $278,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Stories

