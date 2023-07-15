MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. MillerKnoll also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 133.93%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Further Reading

