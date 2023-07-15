Mizuho Boosts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $18.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE:CNX opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.78 million. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 137,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 717.7% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

