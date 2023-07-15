Mizuho Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.22.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $229.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $232.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.