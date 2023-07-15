Mizuho Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $19.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 352,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 122,132 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 80,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

