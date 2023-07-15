Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Down 60.5% in June

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Montage Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MAUTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,544. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

