Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Down 60.5% in June

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Montage Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MAUTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,544. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
About Montage Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.