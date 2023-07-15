Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLECW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Moolec Science Stock Performance

Moolec Science stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Moolec Science has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.63.

