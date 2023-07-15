Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.22) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.64) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 211 ($2.71).

Moonpig Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON MOON opened at GBX 164.90 ($2.12) on Tuesday. Moonpig Group has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 217.40 ($2.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.95. The firm has a market cap of £564.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2,061.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.36.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

