Morgan Stanley Boosts Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $101.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.7 %

HLI opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

