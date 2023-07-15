Multichain (MULTI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.86 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a market capitalization of $37.94 million and $3.86 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00006818 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Multichain

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

