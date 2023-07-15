Nano Market Capitalization Hits $97.90 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $97.90 million and $850,359.97 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,348.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00313060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.87 or 0.00836534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00546155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00063853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00122818 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

