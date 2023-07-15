National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cormark upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.85.

Ero Copper Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$28.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.71. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$29.44.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$136.58 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

