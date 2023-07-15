Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

