Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) vs. Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Financial Analysis

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) and Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nemetschek and Kaspien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemetschek N/A N/A N/A Kaspien -12.96% -1,013.63% -37.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Nemetschek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Kaspien shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaspien shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemetschek 1 0 2 0 2.33 Kaspien 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nemetschek and Kaspien, as provided by MarketBeat.

Nemetschek currently has a consensus price target of $58.04, suggesting a potential downside of 22.09%. Given Nemetschek’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nemetschek is more favorable than Kaspien.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nemetschek and Kaspien’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemetschek N/A N/A N/A $3.08 24.19 Kaspien $128.23 million 0.01 -$19.04 million ($4.38) -0.04

Nemetschek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaspien. Kaspien is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemetschek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nemetschek beats Kaspien on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemetschek

(Get Free Report)

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors. This segment provides building information modeling (BIM) solutions for computer aided design and computer aided engineering in 2D and 3D building design and imaging. The Build segment offers integrated complete 5D BIM solutions primarily under the Bluebeam brand that support bidding and awarding, invoicing, budgeting, scheduling, and cost calculation. This segment serves construction companies, developers, building supplies, and general contractors, as well as planning offices, architects, and civil engineers. The Manage segment provides solutions for building and infrastructure projects; facility management and professional property management; and offer modular and integrated software solutions for property, facility, and workplace management under the Spacewell brand. The Media segment offers software solutions under the Maxon name for rendering 3D modeling, animation, painting, and sculpting. This segment also includes film and television studio, advertising studios, video game production, freelancing, graphic designing, and other related activities. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Kaspien

(Get Free Report)

Kaspien Holdings Inc. operates an e-commerce services provider. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's technology-enabled retailer that delivers brand partners across Amazon.com US, Amazon.com Canada, Target.com, and Walmart.com online marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc. in September 2020. Kaspien Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.