Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NTOIY opened at $20.45 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

