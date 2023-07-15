NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.64.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,609,000 after buying an additional 13,115,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,628,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,045 shares during the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.