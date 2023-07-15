Ninety One North America Inc. Has $128 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 5.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Booking worth $128,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 24.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 80.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,766.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,866.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,867.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,661.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,532.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

