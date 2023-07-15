Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $402.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $403.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $381.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.33 and its 200 day moving average is $370.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.19.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

